Front and center is a text editor, with a row of tabs above it so you can switch between chapters quickly. On the left is your chapter in miniature, with a built-in magnifier so you can scan your chapter on the fly. And on the right is your outline, containing anything you want to keep handy while you write.
Edward is all about conquering the blank page, and he's very good at it.
Other features include:
Outline templates for novels, essays, and scripts, so you can get started faster.
Instant word, paragraph, and minute count for the current chapter and document.
Fully interactive mini-map.
Instant in-chapter search.
On-demand dictionary/thesaurus.
A permanent, fully restorable archive. Get chapters and notes out of the way without deleting them forever.
Data-driven charts and graphs about your work.
Back up your work or download it as a PDF any time.
With a Premium account, auto-save your work to the cloud and work on it from any computer, anywhere.