Log in Sign up

Write your first novel.

(Finally.)

Edward is an app designed for authors. He makes it easier to write a novel.

If you've ever tried to write a novel with a traditional word processor, you probably know the feeling of staring at a blank page and wishing your book would write itself.

It's okay, we've all been there. The problem isn't you - the problem is that you've got the wrong tool for the job. Word processors aren't made for long-form creative writing.

Edward is different. He's an app for the writing process: planning, outline, development, and analysis.

Edward looks like this:

Front and center is a text editor, with a row of tabs above it so you can switch between chapters quickly. On the left is your chapter in miniature, with a built-in magnifier so you can scan your chapter on the fly. And on the right is your outline, containing anything you want to keep handy while you write.

Edward is all about conquering the blank page, and he's very good at it.

Other features include:

Get your free account

Edward is in beta. Features that are coming soon include:

If you have suggestions or need help with Edward, please contact support@edwardtheapp.com.

Source code About the author Terms of Use Privacy Policy